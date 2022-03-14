Bennett says Israel to allow Ukraine refugees to stay until it's safe to go back

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Monday said Israel will allow ineligible for citizenship refugees fleeing from the war in Ukraine to stay in the country until it's safe for them to go back.

Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter

"These days there is a significant challenge facing the people of Israel. We are on the verge of a mass wave of immigration. Many Jews want to come to Israel from the war zones, and we must not let them down," he said at the memorial service for Joseph Trumpeldor and the fallen soldiers in the Battle of Tel Hai.

3 צפייה בגלריה Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and the Ukrainian refugees ( Photo: Sharon Zur )

"We have a duty and a historic virtue to preserve our ability to protect the existence of the Jewish people and the Jewish state on our own. It is our duty to give our brothers and sisters the warmest welcome. To take care of them even after everything is over, because they belong here, and the people of Israel will embrace them."

Bennett said when it comes to non-Jewish immigrants, Israel will accept "Ukrainians fleeing the warzone, who have relatives in the country. We will allow them to stay until the wrath passes."

Bennett also spoke about Israel's mediation efforts to try to end the war in Ukraine and the humanitarian aid sent to the war-torn country.

3 צפייה בגלריה Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and President Isaac Herzog ( Photo: Sharon Zur )

President Isaac Herzog also attended the memorial, saying the legacy of the Battle of Tel Hai "requires us to aid, help and never stand by". The Battle of Tel Hai was fought on 1 March 1920 between Arabs and a Jewish defensive paramilitary force protecting the village of Tel Hai in Northern Galilee.

"In the face of the war and the heartbreaking humanitarian disaster, we must do everything we can to absorb as many immigrants as we can. We must provide help to those in need."

On Sunday, Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked announced the new outline for admission of non-Jewish refugees from Ukraine, saying those who have relatives in the country would be exempted from the total entry slots available.

3 צפייה בגלריה Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked ( Photo: Shaul Golan )

Israel's Supreme Court on Monday said that an urgent hearing against the Interior Minister's policy on the entry of refugees will be held within seven days.

The petitioners sought to revoke the restriction on entry of refugees from Ukraine, along with a request for a warrant to stop the outline from coming into effect. In response, the court announced that the skies will remain open for at least another seven days since the 25,000 entry cap of refugees hasn't been reached yet.