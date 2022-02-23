Israeli arrested in Saudi Arabia for praising Israel

An Israeli man was arrested in Saudi Arabia earlier this week for praising Israel, his family told Ynet on Wednesday.

According to the family, the man, who is a resident of the southern Bedouin city of Rahat, was on a visit to the city of Mecca.

He requested to see a doctor but was directed to a pharmacy instead. He was arrested after recording himself criticizing the service he received at the establishment and praising Israel.

"I gave my name, my father's name, everything. I said I wanted to see a doctor, they sent me to a pharmacy. I swear to God that our lives are a blessing in this country, in God's name. Israel is the greatest country in the world," he can be heard saying in the video.

The man's family said that since his friends notified them of his arrest, they haven't been able to contact him.

"We're talking about a man with a disability and diabetes. He was angry because of the service he received when he asked to see a doctor, said a few things and was arrested," one relative told Ynet.

"Since the arrest, we've contacted those responsible for this, and they told us that his remand was extended. They told us that they'll release him after the Umrah", he said, referring to an Islamic pilgrimage to Mecca. "And I hope he really gets released. There are even members of Knesset that got involved and are in touch with the family."