Israel's proposed change to Law of Return raises opposition

A change demanded by members of the incoming coalition, limiting the scope of immigration under the Law of Return, is causing outrage among some in political, religious and social circles.

As part of their conditions to join a Netanyahu led government, ultra-Orthodox parties and the religious nationalist Religious Zionist party have demanded that people two-generations removed from Jewish ancestry, be no longer eligible for Israeli citizenship under the law.

The Law of Return was enacted in 1950, as part of Israel's national mission to be a safe haven from prosecution, for Jews all over the world and present Israel as a homeland for the Jews.

With less than a week left for the mandate given to Netanyahu to form his new government, he has yet to resolve the matter that will effect Israel's relations with the Jewish diaspora.

The demand to change the law came after the pending coalition partners said that Israel has a large population of non-Jews, alluding predominately to immigrants from former Soviet republics, and that they pose a threat to the Jewish character of the state.

According to the Central Bureau of Statistics, one in four immigrants is not Jewish.

They have also demanded to grant the Orthodox Rabbinate in Israel with the sole authority to carry out conversions and to recognize and approve conversions to Judaism conducted abroad.

If the decision of who is a Jew, is left in the hands of the Rabbinate alone, Conservative and Reform Jewish conversions will likely not be recognized by the state, for the purpose of citizenship.

Netanyahu's Likud was reported to be considering a compromise that would allow third generation removed immigrants to become permanent residents of Israel but not be given citizenship.

Activist Alex Rif who is an advocate for the rights of immigrants from the former Soviet Union, said such legislation would be a grave mistake.

“This hurts the essence of the Jewish people,” she said adding that although the religious parties are now targeting immigrants from Ukraine and Russia, the effects could be felt in the U.S., France and Brazil - suffering currently from a rise in antisemitism.

“The Law of Return as it stands is needed and brings Jewish people closer together, she said. "We need to solve the issue of immigration.”

Outgoing tourism minister Yoel Razvozov, himself an immigrant, criticized the proposed compromise. “The new compromise to the law of return is shameful to all of those who have immigrated to Israel,"

Israel’s Movement for Reform and Progressive Judaism also criticized the decision. “A change to the law of return will make Israel cease to be the state of the entire Jewish people,” it said. “The compromise wanting to make grandchildren of Jewish descent to permanent residents is wrong.”

“It means that grandchildren who were born to Jewish people from abroad and immigrated, including IDF soldiers, will be second-class citizens. They will be obligated to pay taxes and serve in the military – but be deprived citizenship and immigration aid. “These steps will bring about a unpreparable rift with the Jewish world and cause fewer to chose to immigrate. The incoming government should open Israel’s gates to all Jewish people who want to take part in this country, instead of harming them,” the Reform movement said.



