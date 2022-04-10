Israeli forces fire at car of Tel Aviv shooter's brothers, IDF says

Israeli forces opened fire at a car in which the brothers of Ra'ad Hazem, the terrorist behind the deadly shooting at a Tel Aviv pub that left three Israelis dead last Thursday, were believed to be driving, the IDF said Sunday evening.

Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter

According to the military, troops launched a manhunt after the shooter's relatives around the northern West Bank city of Jenin for their alleged involvement in the attack. Several shots reportedly hit the fleeing vehicle. The suspects remain at large.

Israeli armored vehicles seen rolling down the streets of Jenin

Meanwhile, Fathi Hazem, the terrorist's father who is also on the run from Israeli forces, said in a Facebook post that his wife and younger son were traveling together in the car when soldiers shot at them.

The pursuit of the suspicious vehicle ensued after the IDF spotted the two brothers leaving their home in the village of Deir Razala near Jenin thanks to intelligence they received.

There were no casualties among Israeli forces, and the military could not confirm whether any of the car's passengers were hit in the shooting.

In footage circulating online, Israeli armored vehicles are seen driving through the West Bank city and a Palestinian civilian vehicle is seen damaged by bullets after being allegedly shot by Israeli troops.

1 צפייה בגלריה A bullet hole in vehicle allegedly hit by Israeli fire in Jenin

The Israeli defense establishment has been keeping a close tab on the father and brothers of the terrorist that opened fire at customers of the Ilka Bar on Tel Aviv's Dizengoff Street but did not rush to arrest them as they did not pose an immediate terror risk.

Hazem senior is a key figure in Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas's Fatah movement in the city of Jenin in the northern West Bank and a former officer in the Palestinian security forces.

The IDF planned to arrest him on Saturday during a raid on Jenin, but he was not home when forces arrive to map the building for demolition. He is believed to be hiding in Jenin and receiving protection from Palestinian militants.

Meanwhile, a Palestinian woman stabbed an Israeli Border Police officer at the Cave of the Patriarchs in the West Bank city of Hebron, lightly wounding him, the gendarmerie branch of the national police force said Sunday evening.

Palestinian woman attempts to stab an Israeli Border Police officer at the Cave of the Patriarchs in the West Bank city of Hebron

She was neutralized by Israeli forces at the scene.