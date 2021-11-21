Bennett calls for increased security following Jerusalem shooting attack

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Sunday that he has instructed the police and security forces to increase their vigilance in Jerusalem, to prevent further attacks after Sunday's fatal shooting in the Old City.

Bennett spoke at the start of the weekly cabinet meeting and briefed ministers on details of the attack.

4 צפייה בגלריה Police forces conduct searches in the Shua'fat Refugee camp, home of killed terrorist who perpetrated fatal shooting in Jerusalem on Sunday

Police conducted searches in the Shu'afat Refugee camp in Jerusalem after one man was killed, and four others injured including police troops, when a Palestinian resident of the camp opened fire in the Old City of Jerusalem.

The assailant was shot dead by troops who responded quickly to the attack.

4 צפייה בגלריה Jerusalem municipal workers wash away blood at the site of the fatal shooting attack in the Old City on Sunday ( Photo: AFP )

"I received a briefing from the Minister of Public Security and the police commissioner on the details of the attack," Bennett said at the start of the weekly cabinet meeting. "The forces acted swiftly and two female officers and other troops on the scene quickly shot the assailant."

"I light of the fact that this was the second attack in days, I've instructed the security forces to prepare for possible further terror attempts," Bennett said.

The Prime Minister also sent his condolences to the family of the Israeli man who was killed in the attack and wished all those who were wounded, a speedy recovery.

Defense Minister Benny Gantz also sent his condolences to victim's families.

"We will continue to fight terrorism wherever it appears," Gantz said.

Fadi Abu Shkhaydam, a 12-year old teacher and a member of the Hamas organizations political wing, arrived in the Old City street leading up to Temple Mount carrying a Carl Gustav machine gun and a knife, shortly after 9 am.

4 צפייה בגלריה Fadi Abu Shkhaydam who shot dead after carrying outa fatal terror attack in Jerusalem on Sunday

He opened fire at civilians and police forces killing a yet unidentified man in his 30's, wounded two other civilians and two members of the police Border Patrol unit.

He was shot dead by police troops.

Minister of Public Security Omer Barlev said his attack appeared to have been planned and that his wife left the country days earlier.

According to reports troops who searched the assailant's home did not find any computers or electronic devices on the premises.

The Hamas terror group said the man was a high-ranking member of their organization in Jerusalem and praised his actions in a statement released soon after the shooting.

4 צפייה בגלריה Hamas activists hand out candy to passers by after fatal shooting attack in Jerusalem on Sunday

Hamas activists handed out candy to passers by in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip to celebrate the attack.











