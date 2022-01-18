Israel completes flight test of Arrow weapons system

The Defense Ministry said on Tuesday it had completed a planned flight test of the Arrow weapons system, and would release further test details throughout the day.

Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter





Last year, Israel r said it was developing a new ballistic missile shield, the Arrow-4, with the United States.

2 צפייה בגלריה Archive photo of an Arrow-3 launch ( Photo: Defense Ministry )

"The Arrow's radar identified its target and transmitted data to the control center for analysis, and a precise launch," the Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"After the calibration was completed, two Arrow- 3 missiles were launched towards the target and completed their mission successfully," the statement said.

Its Arrow-2 and Arrow-3 interceptors are already operational as part of a multi-layered system to destroy incoming missiles in the atmosphere and in space, that include the Iron Dome missile defense system and David's Sling, designed to intercept enemy planes, drones, tactical ballistic missiles, medium- to long-range rockets and cruise missiles.

2 צפייה בגלריה An Arrow missile launch during a drill in Alaska in 2019 ( Photo: Defense Ministry )

Defense Minister Benny Gantz said he was pleased at the successful launch, which is indication of Israel's superior technological abilities.

"Our defensive systems and our defense industries are preserving Israel's ability to defend itself against growing regional threats," Gant said, "thereby providing us with the freedom to act offensively against our enemies," he said.

Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi said the Arrow-3 is regarded as an upgrade in Israel's air defenses.

"This mornings launch is an additional component of our ability to respond to developing regional threats, as part of the IDF's annual program. It is a successful collaboration of our air defense warriors and our advanced technology, providing one of the best multi-layered defense in the world," Kochavi said.











