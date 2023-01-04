India honors restauranteur living in Israel with highest civic award

The Indian government said it will award the country's annual, highest civic award to Reena Pushkarna, a celebrity chef, restaurateur, business entrepreneur living in Israel.

The 2023 Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Award is the highest honor a non-resident Indian can receive.

Reena, along with husband Vinod, is credited with introducing authentic Indian cuisine to Israeli palates with the Tandoori/Kohinoor restaurant chain. She was invited by the Indian government to receive the award thanks to her excellence in the field of business, community and social engagement.

Upon arrival in India, she is scheduled to meet Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has enjoyed her delicacies during past visits to Israel. The award ceremony will also be attended by Indian President Droupadi Murmu.

"When they told me I won, I just couldn't believe it," said Pushkarna. "Since it is the highest honor a non-resident Indian can receive, I couldn't be prouder. I've shown people the essence of Indian culture through authentic cuisine. An entire generation grew up appreciating my 'chicken tikka' dish (made with spices, onions and coriander) and I'm very proud of my heritage."

"I'm grateful to the Israeli people for accepting me. I think I'm the only Indian walking around Israel with a Bindi (traditional Hindu red mark placed on forehead).