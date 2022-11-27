Dozens of drug packages wash up on Israel's shores

Inner tubes full of cannabis washed up on Israel's beaches along the Mediterranean Sea on Saturday, likely as the result of a failed drug smuggling operation, police said.

Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter

The drugs appeared on beaches from the northern city of Nahariya all the way to a beach in Tel Aviv.

4 View gallery Cannabis washed up on a beach in northern Israel ( Photo: Police spokesperson )

Police were called to inspect what was reported as a suspicious object in Tel Aviv, early in the day and found 40 packages containing the drug as reports of similar findings further to the north came in.

4 View gallery Cannabis washed up on Tel Aviv beach ( Photo: Police spokesperson )

Israeli beachgoers found the packages on beaches in Haifa, Tirat Karmel and Zichron Ya’akov and elsewhere in the country's northern region.

An unmanned dinghy carrying some 40 packages was spotted floating off the beach in Tel Aviv.

4 View gallery Cannabis washed up on a beach in northern Israel ( Photo: Police spokesperson )

The contraband was found amid an uptick in Palestinian terrorist attacks that saw the first bombing in Jerusalem since 2016.

On Saturday, however, the sapper units only found large quantities of hashish.

4 View gallery Cannabis washed up on a beach in northern Israel ( Photo: Police spokesperson )

"We remind the public to be on alert for suspicious objects at all times," the police said, after a suspicious package was found earlier in the day under Jerusalem's Chords bridge. "If there is any doubt, the public is urged to immediately call the police emergency number 100, see that people remain at a distance and await the security forces."





Reprinted with permission from i24NEWS