Settler wounded in West Bank shooting attack

A 25-year old man was injured in a shooting attack on the West Bank settlement of Beit El on Friday.

The assailants fired at the man sitting in his yard from a distance of 300 meters (nearly 1,000 feet) away, at the entrance of the nearby Jalazone refugee camp.

IDF force search for the assailant in a shooting attack near the settlement of Beit El

Troops deployed to the area fired back at the suspected terrorists, killing one as another man escaped and was being pursued by the IDF.

According to the military, the troops had advance knowledge that an attack was planned and would be carried out in the area, and they were in position to respond quickly.

Medical emergency teams were rushed to the scene of the shooting. "I heard the gunfire and immediately received word that there was an injured person a few houses away from me, medic Snir Baruchi said.

"The man was sitting in his yard suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper body. We treated his wounds and moved him to hospital," he said.

The shooting attack comes amid increased violence in the West Bank and east Jerusalem, and hours after security forces raided the Jenn Refugee camp to arrest a suspected operative of the Hamas terror group. Two Palestinians were killed in exchanges of fire.

Militants in the Jenin Refugee camp

One of the dead was a doctor working with the Palestinian Health Ministry who was armed and had reportedly participated in the battle against Israeli troops in the camp

Troops were also on the hunt after perpetrators of two separate shooting attacks earlier in the week, one in Jerusalem and the other on the West Bank where two IDF soldiers were killed.



