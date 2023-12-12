Netanyahu says under no circumstances would PA control Gaza

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the Palestinian Authority would not under any circumstances, rule Gaza. Speaking on Monday, to the Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee the prime minister said Israel would maintain responsibility over security in the Strip after the war.
In the meeting Netanyahu said the 1,200 killed during the Hamas massacre of October 7, equaled the fatalities brought on by the 1992 Oslo Accords which he said were a mistake. The accords, which forged the peace agreement with the Palestinians, allowed for the creation of the PA.
Labor leader Merav Michaeli lashed out at Netanyahu for his government's vision of the day after the war. "Without a political vision, the Gulf nations will not come to rehabilitate Gaza and maintain it in the interim," she said criticizing the prime minister for rejecting a Palestinian state but not offering an alternative.
Netanyahu pushed back on some members of the committee questioning him whether focusing on Hamas, which is an arm of Iran, his strategy was to avert attention from the Iranian regime. "A nuclear Iran is a long-term problem," he said. "Our first commitment must be national, and uncompromising," he said. but denied there was any diversion from the matter of Iran's nuclear ambitions. "The Iranian regime must be dealt with, but I will not elaborate further, here."
He said he had a profound discussion with Russian President Vladimir Putin in their long conversation on Monday. "The Russian ties with Iran are very problematic and I said as much in our phone call," he said. "It was important to continue our arrangements in Syria and I don't think they were hurt. I thanked the president for his assistance in releasing Roni Kriboy from Hamas captivity." Kriboy, a 25-year old Israeli who also hold a Russian passport was freed along with 13 others last month.