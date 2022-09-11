Spirit of Zionism alliance splits over a possible Netanyahu government

The Spirit of Zionism political alliance announced it was breaking up, just five days ahead of the deadline to submit Knesset candidates to the election committee.

The alliance of Yamina leader Ayelet Shaked with Yoaz Hendel, split after Hendel announced he could not support joining a narrow coalition led by opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu, if one is formed after the November ballot, a possibility Shaked would not reject.

2 View gallery Ayelet Shaked, Yoaz Hendel ( Photo: Yoav Dudkevitch )

Polling showed the alliance fell short of the number of votes needed to serve in the next Knesset. It was formed to attract right-wing voters who did not support Netanyahu and did not support his partnership with the far-right.

"I intend to continue to lead the Spirit of Zionism, the only sane right-wing option" Hendel said., "To fight for our principles…and represent Israelis who do not want a government led by Netanyahu, with [far-right] Itamar Ben Gvir, and who seek a wide unity government," he said.

2 View gallery Benjamin Netanyahu ( Photo: Shaul Golan )

As a former close aid of the Likud leader, Hendel positioned himself in what he called the "liberal right-wing," rejecting the Likud's combative stance against the legal system, which Netanyahu has promoted since his legal troubles began.

Shaked said Hendel's position to prefer an additional round of elections over the establishment of a narrow right-wing coalition, is irresponsible.

"Hendel is still a captive of the anti-Netanyahu camp," Shaked said. "that hate is causing instability in the country," she said.

she would partner with the Jewish Home Party.

Neither Netanyahu nor the center left parties who oppose him will be able to form a coalition, if polling numbers are to be believed.

But those in the anti-Netanyahu camp insist they will not join a government led by the Likud leader, who is under indictment for corruption.



















