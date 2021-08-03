'Incident' off UAE coast as at least four ships report losing steering power

At least four ships off the coast of the United Arab Emirates broadcast warnings Tuesday that they had lost control of their steering under unclear circumstances as British authorities reported "an incident" was underway in the area.

Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter

It wasn't immediately clear what was happening off the coast of the Fujairah Emirate in the Gulf of Oman, days after an Israeli-managed oil tanker was attacked in the same area.

1 צפייה בגלריה MV Mercer Street in dock in Fujairah ( Photo: AFP )

Fujairah dock is currently hosting MV Mercer Street, the tanker involved in the attack that left a British and a Romanian crew member dead. The United States, Israel and Britain said Iran was behind the attack.

The vessels - oil tankers called Queen Ematha, the Golden Brilliant, Jag Pooja and Abyss - announced around the same time via their Automatic Identification System trackers that they were â€œnot under command," according to MarineTraffic.com. That typically means a vessel has lost power and can no longer steer.

The ships broadcast their warnings as the British military's United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) reported a non-piracy incident underway off the coast of Fujairah.

The UKMTO warning notice, based on a third party source, advised vessels to exercise extreme caution in the area, around 61 nautical miles east of Fujairah.

It provided no details regarding the vessel or vessels involved.

Warning 001/Aug/2021



Category: Incident - Non Piracy



Description: An Incident is currently underway in position 2459.5N 05728.6E (Approx.

61 NM East of Fujairah) Investigations ongoing.https://t.co/HAOeC8qZAJ#MaritimeSecurity #MarSec pic.twitter.com/lah2vXIFWu — United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) (@UK_MTO) August 3, 2021

NATO also on Tuesday implicated Iran in lattack, saying that its members "remain concerned by Iran's destabilizing actions in the region, and call on Tehran to respect its international obligations."

Iran denied involvement in the suspected drone attack and said Monday it would respond promptly to any threat against its security.

The United States and Britain said on Sunday they would work with their allies to respond to last week's attack on the MV Mercer Street, a Liberian-flagged, Japanese-owned petroleum product tanker managed by Israeli-owned Zodiac Maritime.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett warned Iran on Tuesday that Israel was enlisting an international response to Iran's alleged attack, but added that if necessary, "we are able to act alone."

Iran and Israel have exchanged accusations of carrying out attacks on each other's vessels in recent months.