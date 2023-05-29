'The most discreet person I've known:' Israeli security expert among dead in Italian boat disaster

The accident in Lake Maggiore, Italy





The Israeli national who died in a boat accident on Sunday on Italy's Lake Maggiore was identified as a retired defense official who was considered a genius in his field.

<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter >>

Read more:

Not much is known about the 54-year-old, whose identity and image are being kept confidential for security reasons. Even those close to him knew very little about his career.

2 View gallery Searches in Lake Maggiore ( Photo: AFP )

"Every time we asked, he'd give you a wide smile and say nothing. The most discreet person I've known," a friend of the deceased told Ynet.

Three other people were also killed in the accident - two members of the Italian intelligence community, identified as Tiziana Barnobi, 52, and Claudio Alonzi, 62, by Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera; and Anya Bozhkova, 50, the Russian partner of the boat's owner and captain Claudio Carminati, 53.

Due to the background of the victims, Italian media stressed that the capsize was an accident, rather than a deliberate attack or act of sabotage.

The Foreign Ministry said Monday it was working alongside the Consular Department at the Israeli Embassy in Rome to fly his body back to Israel.

The deceased traveled to Italy with several coworkers for a joint leisure trip to the lake with colleagues from the Italian intelligence community to celebrate a birthday.

2 View gallery The scene of the accident in Italy

Reports say the tourist boat overturned in the evening while sailing between the towns of Sesto Calende and Arona. The survivors testified that the weather changed swiftly.

"Suddenly, the sky turned black, heavy rain began to pour, and from the shore, almost nothing could be seen," a witness was quoted as saying by newspaper La Stampa.