IDF says more smuggle attempts thwarted from Jordan, Egypt borders in 2022

The IDF spokesperson Brig. Gen. Ran Kochav said on Sunday that the military has increased its success rates in thwarting drug and weapon smuggling attempts across the Jordanian and Egyptian borders.

"Our forces' actions have resulted in blocking smuggling efforts, " he said adding that 135 million shekels and some 300 illegal weapons have been apprehended after they entered Israeli territory.

The spokesmen said that since the beginning of 2022 IDF soldiers, police troops, and additional security forces thwarted 18 smuggling attempts from Jordan, containing 300 illegal weapons, and 40 smuggling attempts of some 2,150 kilograms of drugs. He claimed the numbers were higher than the success rate of the two previous years.

"The regional division subordinate to the IDF's Southern Command works to maintain ongoing security along the borders with Egypt and Jordan, and have adopted a strategy in the last few months to increase the protection of vital assets and maximize the activity of protective forces throughout widespread areas," the spokesperson said.

The IDF also claims that they have strengthened their defenses along the borders, improved their ability to mobilize troops, weapons, and means of collection - which also contributed to their reported success.

In the past year, the Central and Southern Commands established a joint operations command center, manned by representatives of the IDF, the Israel Police, The Israel Security Authority (ISA), and other entities that specialize in smuggling. This created an accurate intelligence overview and formulates a unified and collective operational response in the face of security obstacles and smuggle attempts.

