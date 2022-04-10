Three victims of Tel Aviv terror shooting laid to rest

The funerals of the three victims of Thursday evening's terrorist shooting in Tel Aviv went underway on Sunday afternoon.

Over a thousand mourners accompanied 27-year-old Tel Aviv University student, Tomer Morad, on his final journey in Pardes Haim Cemetery in his hometown Kfar Saba.

5 צפייה בגלריה Family of Tomer Morad mourning during his funeral in Pardes Haim Cemetery in Kfar Saba ( Photo: Shaul Golan )

"You were my heart, my anchor. The heart simply cannot comprehend," Arielle, Morad's girlfriend for the past seven years, eulogized with a tear-streaked face.

"We won't be separated, we have the purest love, the truest, this can never be taken from us. You were Tomer — the salt of the earth. Thank you, Tomer, for the privilege of being by your side for seven years and for the experiences we went through together, thank you Tomer for the joyful laughter, thank you for the never-ending reinforcements.

5 צפייה בגלריה Hundreds of mourners accompany Tomer Morad on his final journey in Pardes Haim Cemetery in Kfar Saba ( Photo: Shahar Gross )

We were both about to graduate, we were happy. We wanted so dearly to build a house together, have children, get married and live a whole life together. Now, those dreams have been shattered, and so was I with them."

The funeral of his childhood friend, Eytam Magini — who was also killed in the attack in central Tel Aviv — went underway shortly after.

5 צפייה בגלריה Morad and Magini's families cry over Eytam's casket ( Photo: Dana Kopel )

"Evil and hatred will only cause unnecessary death and great sorrow while fueling hatred," Magini's father Eyal said at the funeral. "You were like a magician who knows how to contain and respect everyone. Love you forever until my last day, father Eyal."

Morad and Magini were two childhood friends who went to the same high school. Both 27-year-olds were students at Tel Aviv University. Tomer recently graduated with a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering and Eitam was studying for a bachelor's in neuroscience, psychology and computer science.

5 צפייה בגלריה Eytam Magini and Tomer Morad ( Photo: Courtesy of the families )

They were both shot and killed while on a night out at the Ilka Bar on Dizengoff Street in Tel Aviv Thursday evening. The shooter was identified as Ra’ad Hazem, a 28-year-old Palestinian from the city of Jenin in the northern West Bank, who shot them from close range.

He was ultimately shot and killed by Israeli security forces after an hours-long manhunt.

Kfar Saba Mayor Rafi Saar said that a stand will be named after Magini and Morad in the new soccer stadium that is being built in the central Israeli city.

5 צפייה בגלריה Bark Lufan, left, and fellow Olympic kayaker Michael Kolganov ( Photo: Reuters )

The third victim of the attack Barak Lufan, a 35-year-old father of three, will be brought to burial later on Sunday in Kibbutz Ginosar in northern Israel where was born and raised. He passed away at Sourasky Medical Center in Tel Aviv on Friday afternoon, almost a day after the attack, after succumbing to critical injuries he sustained in the attack.