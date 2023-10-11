Paramedic Amit Mann's final conversation: 'She saved lives until her last moment'

Two days after the chilling message she recorded for and sent to her sister, Lior, as she was besieged with dead and injured in the clinic in Kibbutz Be’eri, the body of Magen David Adom medic Amit Mann, 22, was found Monday night - along with over 100 other bodies. Before communication was cut off, Amit wrote a WhatsApp message to her sister, Haviva, reading: “They’re here. They’re in the clinic. I don’t think I’ll make it out of here. I love you. “

<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | TikTok >>

Read more:

Lior had been searching for her sister ever since receiving the final message from Amit on Saturday afternoon, in which gunfire can be heard as terrorists took over the clinic. Throughout Saturday, sobbing, she scoured the beds in the wards of Barzilai Hospital in Ashkelon. She pounced on incoming ambulances trying to learn of her sister’s fate. “I don’t know what’s happened to her” she said at the time. “I’m just so worried waiting for her. “

2 View gallery Amit Mann exchanged text messages with her sister Lior during the seige by Hamas terrorists

Amit was besieged for six hours in the clinic at Be’eri. She pleaded for security forces to come to rescue her. Throughout the nerve-wracking, long hours, Amit and Lior were conversing over WhatsApp – until the communication was cut off. “Do you have more medical personnel with the injured?” asked Lior. Amit responded: “There’s a nurse and a dentist here. We’re doing what we can.”

Lior later asks if there’s more shooting. Amit answers: “Yes. It’s never ending. It looks like there are more terrorists. They’re in people’s houses. Army forces have been hit.” The conversation endsd with Amit writing: “It’s not good”. Her sister tried to raise her spirits: “Don’t lose hope. It’s a war and we’ll win – we’re stronger. Focus on taking care of yourself. It’ll be over soon. The army are already operating there.” “I love you. Thank you” wrote Amit and didn’t write any more.

Another of Amit's sisters , Haviva Isaacson, told Ynet that she was hiding in the kitchenette with a kitchen knife as she heard the shooting until the terrorist took control of the clinic.

2 View gallery Amit Mann, left

Today, after her sister’s body was found, in tears, Lior told Ynet: “My heart is broken and bleeding. I just can’t take in the bad news. We’ll say goodbye to our Amit. She was the princess of our home, the light of our lives who lost her life in the battle for Be’eri, and as an experienced medic, tried saving lives until the last moment when she was murdered by evil terrorists. We love you so much. You’ll always be the heroine love of our lives.”