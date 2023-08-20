Netanyahu fails to refute claims Israel agrees to Saudi nuclear power

Dermer said Israel would not agree to a military nuclear program but if Saudi Arabia wanted to It could turn to the Chinese or to France to obtain nuclear power. " They could do that tomorrow if they wanted to. So the question that I asked myself is, if the U.S. is involved in this, what will that mean 10 years down the road, 20 years down the road, 30 years down the road, and what's the alternative?" Dermer said. "And the question will be, when it comes to the details of an agreement, what are the safeguards? And what happens if they take another path if they take a path with the Chinese or something else? We have to think through that whole thing."