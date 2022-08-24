Israel's transport minister examines light rail operation on Shabbat

Transport Minister Merav Michaeli on Wednesday, instructed the NTA Transit System, which is the operator of the new light rail train in the Tel Aviv Metropolitan Area still under construction, to examine the option of operating on Saturdays, Just two and half months ahead of the November elections.

Michaeli requested the company report back with budgetary and contractual implications.

The transport minister said that not running the light rail train on Saturdays, would have significant impacts on those in the public who do not own a private vehicle.

Under a long-lasting status quo agreement, public transportation does not operate from early Friday evenings, until late on Saturday, out of consideration for the feelings of the religious public.

Religious politicians slammed the minister and accused her of pandering to her voters because of her party's precarious position in polling. Michaeli is the leader of the Labor Party which is at a risk of failing to win the necessary support to be included in the next Knesset, according to some pre election polls.

The minister cited the investment she valued at tens of billions of shekels, as the reason for using the advanced transportation system seven days a week, adding that its operation on Saturday would bring with it broader economic benefits, as well as reduction in the cost of living in the greater Tel Aviv Metropolitan area.

"Citizens of Israel deserve to see an end to the weekend blockade," said Michael. "Today, more and more of the Israeli public is in need of public transportation during the weekend … I call on the prime minister not to waste this historic window of opportunity that has opened up to join me in my move to change public transportation in Israel," she said.

Last November, Michaeli first said she would seek to see the light train operate seven days a week but the matter had not been advanced since.

In an interview, Michaeli said that she believes the next government will reach an agreement on the matter. "I have no doubt that we will reach agreements that will enable every Israeli, the true freedom of mobility on every day of the week," she said.

Mayor of Tel Aviv Ron Huldai also agreed that the light rail train should operate on Saturdays, sparking controversy. While, many residents of his city agree with his stance, those in the predominately ultra-Orthodox neighboring city of Bnei Brak think otherwise.

"This initiative shows a complete loss of values and the destruction of the status quo, while hurting the feelings of an absolute majority of Israeli citizens," the Haredi religious conservative party United Torah Judaism said in response.