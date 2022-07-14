Biden affirms U.S. commitment to Israel's security





U.S. President Joe Biden reaffirmed the commitment of the United States to Israel's security.

After a 50 minutes meeting with Prime Minister Yair Lapid in Jerusalem the president said the leaders discussed their budding personal friendship in an honest conversation.

2 View gallery U.S. President Joe Biden with Prime Minister Yair Lapid after their meeting in Jerusalem on Thursday ( Photo: Reuters )

"We spoke about the challenges and the opportunities the Middle East has to offer and on our talks with India and the UAE," expected later in a virtual summit meeting.

Prime Minister Lapid said they discussed Saudi Arabia and the need to form a coalition of moderate states in the region in the face of Iran.

"We believe Iran poses a danger to the entire world and not only to Israel," he said.

Biden and Lapid will sign the "Jerusalem Proclamation," in which bilateral relations will be further cemented and the American commitment to Israel's security will be reinforced.

2 View gallery Joe Biden ( Photo: Reuters )

A U.S. official told reporters in a briefing on Wednesday that the proclamation will state the U.S. commitment never to allow Iran to obtain nuclear weapons.

Despite differences of opinion on the need to return to the 2015 deal with Iran, the talks between the two leaders are held in a stress-free manner.

"We are committed to working together to combat Iranian aggression," the official said.