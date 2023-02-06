Israeli boy badly hurt by tree knocked down in winter storm Barbara

An 11-year-old boy was seriously hurt on Monday when high winds caused an ancient Eucalyptus tree to collapse on top of him near his home in Tel Mond.

Another man was injured in a nearby town from flying debris and at least four others were also hurt from trees falling on their cars.

The powerful winds brought on by the winter storm Barbara caused severe damage to property and disrupted lives.

A Tel Mond resident spoke of the frightening moment: "I was driving home and the road was blocked by a huge branch that collapsed onto it. After I got home I heard a child was severely wounded because of that tree. It's very scary."

Earlier today, steel plates fell to the ground from the top of the B.S.R business towers in the city of Bnei Braq, prompting the police to block traffic on a major street nearby.

In the Nahalat Binyamin neighborhood in central Tel Aviv, a traffic light was torn from its poll and fell to the ground and in another section of the city a tree collapsed.

Storm winds have proven to be some of the strongest the region has seen in a long time, with northern gusts peaking at around 62 MPH.

In Mount Hermon, at Israel's most northern edge, snow has accumulated to around 3.5 feet and fog has severely limited visibility. The nearby tourism site has been closed until Wednesday, supposedly marking Barbara's weakening phase.

Tuesday is expected to be the coldest day of the year, with showers persisting throughout. Heavy snowfall is expected at Mount Hermon and nearby Golan mountains as well.

While Wednesday's winds are expected to be milder, the rain will probably continue well into the afternoon and possibly evening as well, with very low temperatures forecast. Rain is not expected on Thursday, but very low temperatures will continue.