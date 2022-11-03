Cop moderately hurt in suspected stabbing attack in Jerusalem’s Old City

Palestinian attacker lunges at Israeli forces with a knife after being stopped for questioning, stabbing policeman in the upper body; suspect shot and killed; another cop lightly wounded from shrapnel

Haim Goldich, Einav Halabi, Elisha Ben Kimon|
A cop was moderately wounded in a suspected stabbing attack in Jerusalem’s Old City Thursday morning.
    • Other policemen opened fire at the Palestinian assailant and neutralized him. One of the cops was lightly hurt from shrapnel.
    First responders administered first aid to the policemen on scene and transported them to the capital’s Shaare Zedek Medical Center.
    According to Israel Police, the suspect entered the Old city's Muslim Quarter from the Damascus Gate and aroused the suspicion of Jerusalem District Police and Border police cops stationed there.
    Law enforcement at scene of suspected attack
    (Photo: Israel Police)
    As they stopped him for questioning, the suspect pulled out a knife and lunged at the force, stabbing one of the cops in the upper body.
    Two other police officers shot the terrorist, and he was later pronounced dead on scene.

