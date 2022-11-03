Cop moderately hurt in suspected stabbing attack in Jerusalem’s Old City

A cop was moderately wounded in a suspected stabbing attack in Jerusalem’s Old City Thursday morning.

Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter

Other policemen opened fire at the Palestinian assailant and neutralized him. One of the cops was lightly hurt from shrapnel.

Law enforcement at scene of suspected attack ( )

First responders administered first aid to the policemen on scene and transported them to the capital’s Shaare Zedek Medical Center.

According to Israel Police, the suspect entered the Old city's Muslim Quarter from the Damascus Gate and aroused the suspicion of Jerusalem District Police and Border police cops stationed there.

1 View gallery Law enforcement at scene of suspected attack ( Photo: Israel Police )

As they stopped him for questioning, the suspect pulled out a knife and lunged at the force, stabbing one of the cops in the upper body.

Two other police officers shot the terrorist, and he was later pronounced dead on scene.



