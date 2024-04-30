גג מלחמה 850

Turkish tourist moderately wounds cop in Jerusalem stabbing attack

Assailant entered Israel from Jordan day before attack, shot and killed by security; Palestinians riot as Temple Mount closes; security forces investigating possible attempted ramming attack in West Bank after car slams into Border Police vehicle

Liran Tamari|
A Border Police cop was moderately wounded in a stabbing attack by a Turkish tourist in the Old City of Jerusalem on Wednesday.
The assailant, identified by Israeli authorities as 34-year-old Turkish national Hassan Sıklan, was shot and killed by police officers on the scene. Sıklan entered Israel from Jordan via the Allenby Bridge on Monday.

Following the attack, all entrances to the Temple Mount were closed and a Palestinian crowd began rioting immediately after the attack.
The Magen David Adom ambulance service said first responders found the injured policeman conscious with penetrating trauma in his upper body and he was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.
2 View gallery
זירת הפיגועזירת הפיגוע
Border Police officer being taken to hospital after he was moderately hurt in a stabbing attack
(Photo: Ronen Zvulun / Reuters)
"We joined the police forces on the scene and saw a man in his 30s who had been stabbed in the upper part of his body," paramedic Beni Libeskind told Ynet. "We administered emergency medical treatment and evacuated him to the hospital in moderate condition."
The officer was part of a Border Police patrol in the area when the knife-wielding terrorist lunged at him. Members of his team responded with gunfire, killing the assailant.
2 View gallery
זירת הפיגועזירת הפיגוע
Police arrest a Palestinian on suspicion of rioting in Jerusalem after a terror attack there
(Photo: Ronen Zvulun / Reuters)
In a separate incident on the West Bank, security forces were investigating a possible attempted ramming attack after a car slammed into a vehicle carrying Border Police forces inspecting a vehicle suspected to be stolen during a routine security operation in the village of Barta'a. The troops opened fire at the vehicle as it made its escape. No injuries were reported.
