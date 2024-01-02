Israel pulling thousands of IDF troops from the Gaza Strip

The IDF is preparing to withdraw thousands of soldiers from the Gaza Strip, including reserve soldiers who will return to their families and jobs in civilian life. This move is seen globally as a response to American pressure to move into the third phase of the war and reduce the intensity of strikes against Hamas targets

An Israeli official confirmed in a conversation with Reuters that the military was transitioning to the next phase, where it will operate in a more focused way against Hamas terrorists in the Gaza Strip. However, the official emphasized that this stage would also be intensive and will last for several months.

"It will take at least six months and will include intensive missions against the terrorists," said the official who spoke on condition of anonymity. He emphasized that the goal to eliminate Hamas remains a priority. The Israeli official also said that a total of five brigades were expected to leave the Gaza Strip, including brigades consisting of reservists, comprising thousands of soldiers.

The official added that some of the soldiers leaving Gaza would be prepared for the possibility of an escalation in the conflict against Hezbollah on the northern front. In recent days, there have been intense exchanges of fire along the border, with the IDF reporting widespread attacks against terror targets in Lebanon, while Hezbollah continued to launch rockets and anti-tank missiles towards Israel. The Israeli official noted that the departing soldiers from Gaza would be prepared for potential deployment along the Lebanon border.

"The upcoming period is critical, and we are closely monitoring the situation on the Lebanese border. The continuous threat from Hezbollah poses a significant challenge, and if diplomatic measures do not yield results, we will have no choice but to address the security concerns using military means," the official said.

He added that Israel was committed to its security interests and would take necessary actions to ensure the safety and well-being of its citizens. The message to both the U.S. envoy and the international community was clear: the current status quo is untenable, and Israel was prepared to act decisively if diplomatic efforts fall short.