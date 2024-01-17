IDF says unable to determine how hostages' Nick, Ron, and Elia died

The IDF announced Wednesday that the forensic autopsy of the bodies of Nick Beiser and Ron Sherman who were abducted to the Gaza Strip and killed, determined that there are no signs of injury from gunfire on their bodies.
Due to the condition of the bodies, the IDF could not determine the cause of death. At this stage, it cannot be ruled out or confirmed whether Ron and Nick were killed due to strangulation, poisoning, or "other fighting-related reasons" - consequences of an IDF attack or a Hamas operation.
Samples were taken for further toxicological examination, which may provide additional details later. The same applies to Toledano.
Ron Sherman's body was returned to Israel last month along with the body of Nick Beiser. The two were documented in a Hamas video being led alive out of the hiding place where they were discovered. Nick, 19, from Be'er Sheva, and Ron, 19, from Lehavim, both served in the Gaza Division - Nick as a driver and Ron as a coordination and linking sergeant. In the tunnel from which the bodies of the two were extracted, the bodies of the captured soldiers Eliahu Toledano, Eden Zakaria, and Ziv Dadon were also identified.
The IDF investigation revealed that the military was unaware of the presence of captives in the area. The forces discovered the bodies during scans of the tunnel, without prior notification of their location.