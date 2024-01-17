IDF says unable to determine how hostages' Nick, Ron, and Elia died

The IDF announced Wednesday that the forensic autopsy of the bodies of Nick Beiser and Ron Sherman who were abducted to the Gaza Strip and killed, determined that there are no signs of injury from gunfire on their bodies.

The IDF announced Wednesday that the forensic autopsy of the bodies of Nick Beiser and Ron Sherman who were abducted to the Gaza Strip and killed, determined that there are no signs of injury from gunfire on their bodies.

The IDF announced Wednesday that the forensic autopsy of the bodies of Nick Beiser and Ron Sherman who were abducted to the Gaza Strip and killed, determined that there are no signs of injury from gunfire on their bodies.

Due to the condition of the bodies, the IDF could not determine the cause of death. At this stage, it cannot be ruled out or confirmed whether Ron and Nick were killed due to strangulation, poisoning, or "other fighting-related reasons" - consequences of an IDF attack or a Hamas operation.

Due to the condition of the bodies, the IDF could not determine the cause of death. At this stage, it cannot be ruled out or confirmed whether Ron and Nick were killed due to strangulation, poisoning, or "other fighting-related reasons" - consequences of an IDF attack or a Hamas operation.

Due to the condition of the bodies, the IDF could not determine the cause of death. At this stage, it cannot be ruled out or confirmed whether Ron and Nick were killed due to strangulation, poisoning, or "other fighting-related reasons" - consequences of an IDF attack or a Hamas operation.