Survivors of Hamas massacre, Holocaust survivors in March of the Living

Jaqueline Gliksman, an 82-year old Holocaust survivor from Morocco, who also survived the massacre on October 7 at her home in Kibbutz Ein Hashlosha near the Gaza border, will join 54 other Holocaust survivors from around the world in the March of the Living that begins in Budapest, Hungary on Sunday.

"When the rockets barrages slowed, I allowed myself to make a cup of coffee when I suddenly heard cries of "Allah Akhbar." An armed terrorist stood in front of me and indicated for me to stay quiet," she said. "He was looking for money. Shortly after that, I heard the terrorists spreading something on the shelter, I climbed on the dresser and jumped out of the window. I ran as fast as I could," she said. "But I am going back. I have no other home."

3 View gallery Hamas terrorists with hostage Yarden Bibas during the atrocities of October 7 ( Photo: HonestReporting )

Marking 80 years since the Holocaust of Hungary's Jewish community, survivors will join the March of the Living in Budapest. Later on Sunday, after the ceremony, a train will depart fro the Great Synagogue in the city, heading to Auschwitz. It will be a symbol of the transport of Hungarian Jews to the death camp and will carry among its passangers, 500 Hungarian school students who will join the March in Poland on Monday.

3 View gallery A memorial for murdered Hungarian Jews on the bank of the Danube River in Budapest ( Photo: AFP )

Also joining the march will be a delegation of Holocaust survivors who had lived through the Hamas massacre, including Bela Haim, whose grandson Yotam was taken hostage by Hamas and later mistakenly killed by IDF soldiers, Shmil Berko, Danit Gabai, Yehudith Zimer and Daniel Luz and Glicksman.

Families who lost members in the war in Gaza will also be joining the march, as will people who were injured in the Nova festival, citizens who saved lives during the massacre and mayors of communities along the border.

Attending the march will be heads of leading American universities amid the rise of antisemitism on campuses, TikTok influencers from around the world, representatives of the Jewish National Fund and the Jewish Agency as well as representatives of MAZSOK, the Jewish Heritage of Hungary Public Endowment.

Over 550,000 Hungarian Jews were murdered in the spring of 1944, within a few months, mostly in Aschwitz. Tens of thousands were shot to death on the bank of the Danube in Budapest or had died in the death march to Austria.

Also participating in the march on Sunday will be Marian Miller, 82, with her four children including Israeli comedian Adir Miler. "I was borne in 1942 in Budapest," she said. "My parents married during the Holocaust despite my grandfather's objections. My mother wanted to have a child even though death was around every corner. 'Maybe one of us will survive and we will have a memory,' she told my father."

3 View gallery Marian Miller and Tal Sondak ( Photo: Sasha Prilotzky )

Miler will join singer Tal Sondak to perform a song writer by her cousin who was murdered on the bank of the Danube when he was only 13-years old, a song put to music by Sondak.