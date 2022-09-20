Israeli man electrocuted while doing parkour on railway

An Israeli man was electrocuted Monday at a train station in central Israel after practicing parkour near the railway.

The police said the 20-year-old man was evacuated to a hospital in serious condition.

The preliminary investigation reveals the man was practicing parkour at the Rishon LeTsiyon Moshe Dayan Station, and likely came into contact with an exposed electric wire. The investigators questioned witnesses at the scene and collected security camera footage from the station, in an effort to learn the real reason for the man's severe injury.

The case was reported to Magen David Adom emergency services late on Monday. MDA paramedics evacuated the man to a hospital after they resuscitated him using a defibrillator.

MDA paramedics Eliran Bakalo and Kfir Varseno, were the first to arrive at the scene. “When we arrived, we were led to the man’s location, where he laid unconscious. He wasn’t breathing, and his pulse was gone. We moved him to a safe location and began to resuscitate him using CPR and a defibrillator.

“After several minutes and six electric shocks, the man’s heart began beating again. We evacuated him to a hospital in serious condition, breathing through a respirator.”