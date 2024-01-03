Watch: Israeli airstrike foils Hamas attempt to blow up tank

The IDF continued its operations in the town of Khirbet Khuza'a in the southern Gaza Strip, involving armored and engineering units conducting targeted raids.
More stories:
During a search of a school, troops found a tunnel shaft and images of weapons. The IDF also targeted observation and anti-tank fire launch posts in the region.
Fierce clashes continued in Khan Younis, where IDF forces, supported by air strikes, eliminated a terrorist attempting to plant explosives on a tank and three associates. Additionally, a raid on the residence of a member of Hamas' elite Nukhba forces uncovered weapons and significant sums of money.
In Daraj Tuffah, IDF troops spotted a terrorist drone cell, which was subsequently eliminated by coordinated UAV and ground strikes.
Additionally, an IDF jet destroyed an Islamic Jihad weapons manufacturing site in Khan Younis, marking a step up in the ongoing war.