Watch: Israeli airstrike foils Hamas attempt to blow up tank

IDF troops find tunnel shaft at school amid push deeper into southern Gaza's Khuza'a; terrorist drone cell eliminated

Ynetnews|
IDF forces operating in Khan Younis
(Video: IDF Spokesperson's Unit)

The IDF continued its operations in the town of Khirbet Khuza'a in the southern Gaza Strip, involving armored and engineering units conducting targeted raids.
During a search of a school, troops found a tunnel shaft and images of weapons. The IDF also targeted observation and anti-tank fire launch posts in the region.
IDF strikes on Hamas targets in Gaza
(Video: IDF Spokesperson's Unit)
Fierce clashes continued in Khan Younis, where IDF forces, supported by air strikes, eliminated a terrorist attempting to plant explosives on a tank and three associates. Additionally, a raid on the residence of a member of Hamas' elite Nukhba forces uncovered weapons and significant sums of money.
6 View gallery
פעילות כוחות צה"ל ברצועת עזהפעילות כוחות צה"ל ברצועת עזה
IDF forces operating in Khirbet Khuza'a, southern Gaza Strip
(Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit)
6 View gallery
פעילות כוחות צה"ל ברצועת עזהפעילות כוחות צה"ל ברצועת עזה
(Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit)
6 View gallery
פעילות כוחות צה"ל ברצועת עזהפעילות כוחות צה"ל ברצועת עזה
(Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit)
6 View gallery
פעילות כוחות צה"ל ברצועת עזהפעילות כוחות צה"ל ברצועת עזה
(Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit)
6 View gallery
פעילות כוחות צה"ל ברצועת עזהפעילות כוחות צה"ל ברצועת עזה
(Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit)
6 View gallery
פעילות כוחות צה"ל ברצועת עזהפעילות כוחות צה"ל ברצועת עזה
(Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit)
In Daraj Tuffah, IDF troops spotted a terrorist drone cell, which was subsequently eliminated by coordinated UAV and ground strikes.
Additionally, an IDF jet destroyed an Islamic Jihad weapons manufacturing site in Khan Younis, marking a step up in the ongoing war.
