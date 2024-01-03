Watch: Israeli airstrike foils Hamas attempt to blow up tank

The IDF continued its operations in the town of Khirbet Khuza'a in the southern Gaza Strip, involving armored and engineering units conducting targeted raids.

The IDF continued its operations in the town of Khirbet Khuza'a in the southern Gaza Strip, involving armored and engineering units conducting targeted raids.

The IDF continued its operations in the town of Khirbet Khuza'a in the southern Gaza Strip, involving armored and engineering units conducting targeted raids.

US Intelligence finds evidence corroborating account of Al-Shifa used as terror center

US Intelligence finds evidence corroborating account of Al-Shifa used as terror center

How Hamas heavyweight Al-Arouri and his men met their demise

How Hamas heavyweight Al-Arouri and his men met their demise

During a search of a school, troops found a tunnel shaft and images of weapons. The IDF also targeted observation and anti-tank fire launch posts in the region.

During a search of a school, troops found a tunnel shaft and images of weapons. The IDF also targeted observation and anti-tank fire launch posts in the region.

During a search of a school, troops found a tunnel shaft and images of weapons. The IDF also targeted observation and anti-tank fire launch posts in the region.