PA launches military operation to regain control of Jenin

The Palestinian Authority (PA) launched an extensive military operation in Jenin on Friday in order to regain its control on the city, the refugee camp, and surrounding villages. It is expected to last a number of weeks.

Armed militias affiliated with the Islamist terror groups recently marched openly in the city proclaiming their control after periodically clashing with IDF troops.

A vehicle belonging to the PA security forces enters Jenin on Friday

In recent months, the PA lost control of many parts of the province to the growing number of armed groups identified with Islamic Jihad, al-Aqsa Martyrs' Brigades, and Hamas, who often terrorized local residents and confronted PA forces.

The Jenin district is the stronghold of Islamic Jihad in the West Bank, but Hamas also has a strong presence in the city.

The armed militants often exchanged heavy gunfire with the Israeli security forces when they operated in the area to arrest terror suspects, and carried out attacks on the Gilboa border crossing near the city.

Armed men march openly in the Jenin Refugee camp

Last week - the funeral of a senior Hamas leader who died from COVID-19 was used as a show of force by armed militants who marched carrying arms in the streets.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas ordered his senior security officials in the Jenin removed as he began mobilizing forces in the area ahead of the operation to restore authority.

On Friday night, Palestinian security forces entered the Jenin refugee camp openly for the first time in many years, leading to to clashes between with local militants.

The PA operation to regain control of Jenin

The PA says they will continue to operate there until they can re-establish their control.

A similar operation ended recently in the West Bank city of Hebron.

Israel is not involved in the Palestinian actions but officials say they are monitoring events closely.