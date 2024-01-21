IDF generals in Gaza: Tactical accomplishments aren't translated to strategy

Some 130 IDF reserve officers and commanders, ranging from the rank of lieutenant colonel to major general, who have actively participated in the ongoing war, have signed a letter addressed to members of the War Cabinet and IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi.

<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | TikTok >>

Read more:

The signatories demand to prevent some million Gazans from returning to the northern Gaza Strip as long as 136 Israeli hostages remain in Hamas captivity and are not released.

2 View gallery IDF forces in the Gaza Strip ( Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )

The IDF units have been maintaining control over the Nitzarim corridor, stretching from the Wadi Gaza River to Gaza City, blocking the return of residents from the Gaza Strip to Gaza City and surrounding towns such as Jabaliya, Beit Hanoun, and Beit Lahia. This strategic move has impacted around 150,000 Gazans. Despite the partial reopening of the market in Jabaliya and close contact with Hamas terrorists attempting to return and govern the area, the IDF has continued to enforce restrictions.

The military does not currently have plans to cease control of the northern Gaza Strip. However, there is no clear directive from the political echelon regarding the transfer of responsibilities to any other entity in the region, without a cabinet discussion on the post-war scenario.

Some of the officers signing the letter are actively involved in holding the Nitzarim corridor and managing the ongoing combat operations. Among the signatories are heads of divisions, combat commanders, and individuals with similar roles in the reserves.

The letter expresses the officers' appreciation for the management of the military campaign but raises questions about the translation of tactical victories into a clear and decisive strategic outcome. The officers argue that despite the significant tactical achievements, Israel and the IDF have struggled to translate them into a resounding victory on the systemic and strategic levels. They highlight the challenge of turning victories on the ground into a broader, strategic achievement.

The officers emphasize the critical need for preserving control over parts of Gaza City and ensuring a complete blockade on the Nitzarim corridor, both above and below ground. They stress the importance of fulfilling the mission of evacuating the population from the combat zone in the northern Gaza Strip and subsequently securing a comprehensive blockade.

2 View gallery IDF forces ( Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )

The officers explained that once the process of clearing the strip is completed, an official announcement must be made that the residents of Gaza City cannot return to their homes until all the hostages are released. "It's such a simple and necessary equation," they emphasized. In their letter, the officers, some of whom are still fighting on the front lines and making critical decisions, urged the cabinet to ensure that the IDF completes the evacuation of residents from Gaza City.

According to international law, after conducting investigations, it is permissible to impose a siege on a specific area, provided that the evacuation of civilians is facilitated. The commanders stressed, "This is true morally, militarily, and diplomatically, and according to international law. We declare loudly and strongly: 'We don't go back until we win.' It is forbidden for the current war to end with a terrible sense of frustration and anticipation for the next round."