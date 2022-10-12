Channels
ynetnews on Facebookynetnews on Twitter
Israeli national accused of drug smuggling in Japan dies in detention

Lawyer representing Amnon Hanoh Tenenboim says he 'requested detention be suspended' while consulting doctors on man's worsening condition, but the request was denied

Itamar Eichner |
Published: 10.12.22, 14:27
An Israeli national jailed in Japan over drug smuggling accusations, died Tuesday in his cell at a detention center in Yokohama, officials said.
    • Local lawyer Takashi Takano representing 60-year-old Amnon Hanoh Tenenboim said the prison and the Yokohama District Court the Israeli medical treatment, even though he allegedly suffered from heart-related problems.
    (Photo: Shutterstock)
    Tenenboim had undergone heart surgery in Israel a month before Kanagawa Prefectural Police arrested him on suspicion of smuggling large amounts of illegal stimulants into Japan in November 2020.
    "I requested Tenenboim's detention be suspended to provide a doctor's opinion on his deteriorating condition, but the request was not granted. It was inhumane," Takano said.
    Tenenboim had complained of poor health shortly after being arrested, but his appeals to police and the detention center for medical assistance have fallen on deaf ears.
    The man's sister is making her way to Japan to arrange the transfer of his body to Israel.
    Barak Shine, a spokesman for the Israeli embassy, said the news of Tenenboim's death "reached the Israeli embassy in Japan. The consul handles all matters regarding the examination of the circumstances of his death, as well as arrangements related to the transfer of the body."
