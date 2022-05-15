West Bank settler avoids prison for shooting Palestinian, after plea deal

A West Bank settler who shot and wounded a Palestinian, will remain out of jail according to a plea bargain agreement with the prosecution.

Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter

Eitan Ze'ev was sentenced to six months community service and will pay his victim NIS 80,000 in compensation, both sides agreed.

2 צפייה בגלריה Eitan Ze'ev signs plea deal to remain out of prison after shooting Palestinian ( Photo: Shaul Golan )

According to an indictment filed in September of 2020, Ze'ev was charged with causing grievous bodily harm after he shot a Palestinian man during a confrontation between settlers and Palestinian farmers. The man was injured and taken to hospital where he underwent an operation to treat wounds to his leg and upper body.

Following the plea bargain, the charges were amended to claim Ze'ev intended to fire a warning shot near the ear of one of the Palestinians, but the bullet wounded a man standing behind him.

Settlement officials said the altercation occurred when dozens of Palestinians carrying sticks and iron bars, confronted a number of settlers working land they claimed ownership of.

2 צפייה בגלריה Settlers demonstrate outside Lod Magistrate court where Eitan Ze'ev was indicted after shooting a Palestinian man on the West Bank ( Photo: Nadav Abas )

The Palestinians said the settlers accosted Palestinian farmers near the Dolev settlement, and when others from a near by village arrived at the scene, the Ze'ev opened fire and wounded two of the Palestinians.

Lawyers for the defendant said they were pleased with the results of the plea bargain agreement which they claim showed the difficulty of the prosecution to provide evidence of wrong doing on the part of their client.



















