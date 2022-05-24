Hamas planned to target far-right lawmaker Itamar Ben-Gvir, security officials say

A Hamas terror cell based in East Jerusalem planned to carry out attacks against Israelis, including against far-right lawmaker Itamar Ben-Gvir, security officials revealed Tuesday.

According to sources, a joint operation by the Shin Bet domestic security agency and Israel Police saw the the Jerusalem-based terror cell uncovered back in April.

The group reportedly planned to manufacture explosive devices, kidnap soldiers and carry out a drone attack on Jerusalem’s ever-populated light rail.

The cell operated under the leadership of Rashid Rashek - a prominent Hamas operative living in Jerusalem’s Old City - and was guided by Hamas operative Mansour Safadi from the capital’s Abu Tor neighborhood, both of whom planned a shooting or suicide attack in Jerusalem.

The investigation also revealed that Rashek was in charge of fanning the flames of unrest in the capital by recruiting activists to stir up riots in the city’s Palestinian neighborhoods and on the Temple Mount during the holy month of Ramadan

According to the Shin Bet and the Israel Police, the activists transferred fireworks as well as Hamas flags and bands to the city's eastern neighborhoods and to the Temple Mount for use during the pre-planned Ramadan riots.

Alongside the arrest of the suspected terrorists, the police also seized a drone that was intended for the attack on the light rail in the capital, a camera designed to document potential Israeli hostages, money and organizational equipment belonging to Hamas.

"We will continue to act resolutely in order to bring to justice those involved in all terrorist activities in general and in the city of Jerusalem in particular,” the Shin Bet and police said in a joint statement.

Ben Gvir, meanwhile, blamed the planned attack on his life on Foreign Minister Yair Lapid, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and the Left, all of whom he accused of incitement.

"I call on Lapid, Bennett and the Left to stop the incitement against me."