Prime Minister Yair Lapid
Photo: EPA
A stadium in Doha, Qatar

Israel and Qatar in talks to open temporarily office for 2022 World Cup

Initiative In order to provide consular assistance to tens of thousands of Israelis who are expected to arrive at the World Cup; Prime Minister's Office denies plans for a call between Lapid and Qatari leader

Itamar Eichner |
Published: 09.07.22, 23:05
Israel and Qatar held diplomatic talks to open a temporary office in Doha for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, officials confirmed on Wednesday.
    • The purpose of the office is to facilitate consular assistance to tens of thousands of Israelis who are expected to arrive at the World Cup games between November 20 and December 18.
    A stadium in Doha, Qatar
    (Photo: AP)
    An Israeli official said the issue is being discussed and he is certain eventually a solution will be found before the games will begin.
    The official said Qatar was concerned about the possible reopening of an official Israeli liaison office after one was closed in 2008, following a round of fighting in the Gaza.
    Israel has no diplomatic relations with Qatar, but there are strong security ties between the countries. Mossad representatives often visit the country, mainly to coordinate transfer of Qatari aid to the Gaza Strip.
    The Prime Minister's Office denied reports that the diplomatic contacts between Israel and Qatar ended because Israel demand to make them public.
    Prime Minister Yair Lapid
    (Photo: EPA)
    The PMO also denied that a phone call was scheduled between Prime Minister Yair Lapid and a Qatari leader to settle the issue.
    The officials warned that should talks fail, the Foreign Ministry will find it very difficult to assist Israelis in Qatar, and it will have to ask for assistance from other friendly countries that have diplomatic representation in Doha.
