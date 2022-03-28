Israel offers support to Morocco over Western Sahara after summit

Israel on Monday voiced support for Morocco's autonomy proposal for Western Sahara after the countries' foreign ministers met at an

Following his meeting with Nasser Bourita from Morocco, Foreign Minister and summit host Yair Lapid issued a statement that the countries would work together to counter "attempts to weaken Moroccan sovereignty and territorial integrity".

Foreign Minister Yair Lapid, right, with his Moroccan counterpart Nasser Bourita on the Negev Summit's second day

