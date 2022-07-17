Israeli couple charged for plot to impregnate minor daughter to defraud state

The Lod District Court on Sunday filed an indictment against a couple from central Israel, alleging the man repeatedly raped his minor stepdaughter with the mother's consent in order to impregnate her and then seek an abortion to collect a large sum of money from the state.

Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter

According to the charges presented in court, the stepfather — whose name was placed under a gag order to protect the identity of the child who was just 11 years old at the time — convinced his partner to allow him to have relations with her daughter to impregnate her.

2 View gallery ( Photo: Shutterstock )

The couple planned for the girl to seek an abortion, which would then allow them to collect a large sum of money from the state for the purpose of buying an apartment and covering other expenses.

Despite the child's refusal to cooperate in with the scheme, the man allegedly raped her on a bi-weekly basis for three years, using severe violence against her in some cases.

The girl’s mother, who was also hit with rape charges, was aware fully aware of her partner's actions and threatened to kill her daughter should she speak out about the abuse.

The police investigation found that the couple also kept a journal tracking the girl's menstrual cycle.

2 View gallery ( Photo: Shutterstock )

The State Attorney's Office requested to extend the couple’s remand, saying "the charges show an extreme and unusual danger in the couple’s actions, who worked together and conspired to impregnate their daughter, who is a minor, before she turned 14.”

The defendants were charged with the rape of a minor and family member, abusing a minor, conspiracy to commit a crime, obstruction of justice and more. The man was also charged with sexual abuse of a minor family member, and the mother was also accused of assault and making threats against a minor.