Israel shells south Lebanon after rocket lands in Galilee

Israel fired dozens of artillery shells overnight Monday, at targets in Southern Lebanon two hours after a rocket fired from there, landed in an open field in the Western Galilee.

Residents in the area heard the explosion caused by the rocket but no warning siren was activated. Some said they had not been able to reach shelters.

IDF artillery shells southern Lebanon after a rocket was launched at the western Galilee ( Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )

The IDF said that the sirens were not used because the projectile was seen to land in an unpopulated are.

No special emergency measures were in place and residents could go about their routines, the military said.

Security officials said the military had been expecting Palestinian factions in Lebanon to fire rockets, in a show of solidarity with protesters on Temple Mount in Jerusalem, as they had done in the past.

Residents told Ynet that they were not instructed to take any special action. "We are now just trying to remain calm," one resident said.

The last time rockets fired from Lebanon, landed in Israel was in August 2021 when 19 projectiles targeted the meeting of Israeli, Lebanese and Syrian borders in Har Dov.

The Iron Dome missile defense system intercepted most of those rockets while others landed in open areas causing no injuries or damage.

