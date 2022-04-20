Israel to supply helmets, vests to Ukrainian rescue services, but not to military

Israel announced on Wednesday that it would supply protective helmets and vests to Ukrainian rescue services and civilian organizations but not to its military.

This is the first time such equipment will be delivered by Israel to Ukraine, since the Russian invasion in February.

Rescue workers at a building destroyed by Russian shelling in Mariupol ( Photo: Reuters )

The decision, which was announced by the Defense Ministry followed high level consultations over the past week.

The details of the procurement and of delivery have not yet been finalized.

Defense Minister Benny Gantz spoke with his Ukrainian counterpart Oleksii Reznikov and informed him of the decision to respond to his request. Gantz said that the supplies supplement additional humanitarian aid supplied by Israel, which includes the establishment of a field hospital, safe haven for refugees from the war, food and medical supplies and more.

Ambulances and medical supplies for Ukraine loaded on to planes at Ben Gurion Airport last month ( Photo: MDA )

The Defense Minister's office said the two men discussed the international efforts, as well as those on the part of Israel, to bring about an end to the war.

Gantz said Israel stood by the citizens of Ukraine and supports the need to continue providing aid and working towards bringing about a cessation of fighting.

The Ukraine ambassador to Israel Yevgen Korniychuk, had a month ago, thanked Prime Minister Naftali Bennett for Israel's efforts to aid Ukraine but urged Bennett to send protective gear to Kyiv.

Ukraine ambassador to Israel Yevgen Korniychuk demonstrates needed helmets in press conference in March ( Photo: Moti Kimchi )





In a press conference in Tel Aviv Korniychuk war a helmet and said that if Ukrainian rescue teams had such equipment at the disposal, they would be safe.








