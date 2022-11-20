Israeli man seriously hurt after jumping out a burning Tel Aviv building

A 30-year-old man was seriously injured on Saturday after he jumped out of the third story of a burning building in Tel Aviv.

Two others, a 37-year-old woman and a 3-year-old child, suffered minor to moderate injuries due to smoke inhalation.

According to Fire and Rescue Services, the fire broke out around midnight on the third floor of an apartment complex in Tel Aviv. Firefighters who arrived at the scene found the man lying on the ground after he apparently jumped out a window.

Firemen entered the building and rescued three people who were trapped inside, including the injured woman and child. Magen David Adom ambulance service transported the three to a nearby hospital in Tel Aviv.

MDA paramedic Simcha Simendoiev relayed from the scene. “When we arrived, we saw fire and smoke billowing out from the building’s third floor. A man in his 30s was lying on the ground in front of the building unconscious with multisystem trauma.”