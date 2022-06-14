Bennett: Israel won't hesitate to foil attacks, use power abroad

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said Tuesday Israel will not hesitate to use its power to thwart attacks against Israeli targets abroad.

Bennett made the statements in the wake of travel warnings issued for Turkey, where Iranian agents are allegedly looking to harm Israeli interests.

On Monday, Foreign Minister Yair Lapid said Israelis in Istanbul should leave "as soon as possible," stepping up the May 30 warning against travel to Turkey due to threats of attack sanctioned by the bordering Islamic Republic.

Speaking at the memorial service for the victims of the 1982 Lebanon War, dubbed Operation Peace for Galilee, Bennett said, "the security wings of the State of Israel are doing everything to thwart such attacks, and neutralize those who send [the terrorists] in advance."

"We will not hesitate to use the power of the State of Israel anywhere in the world, for the protection of our citizens."

Last week, Bennett said that Israel has adopted a new strategy on how to deal with Iran and the threat it poses to the country's security.

"The past year has seen a strategic change in the Israeli policy on Iran," Bennett said during a session of the Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee.

"Israel is operating against the many tentacles of Iranian terror, not only in the way it had been done decades past. The days of Iran having immunity when it strikes against Israel and spreads its terrorism via proxies, are gone. We are operating everywhere and all the time, and will continue to do so," he said.