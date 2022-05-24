Israel passes veterans scholarship bill after caving in to opposition's demands

Israel overnight Monday passed the bill that seeks to subsidize the majority of academic tuition for discharged IDF soldiers, after the opposition accepted a compromise offered by the government.

Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter

The proposal would grant tuition scholarships to combat soldiers, lone soldiers and troops from lower socioeconomic status following their service in the military.

2 View gallery Coalition members congratulate each other after vote passes ( Photo: Alex Kolomoisky )

The legislation - translated from the Hebrew roughly as “From Uniforms to Studies,” - was approved by a majority of 55-6.

The remaining 61 MKs, both from the opposition and the coalition, did not participate in the third Knesset reading, which the Joint List faction turned into a no-confidence vote.

The bill has slammed by opposition's Likud, which threatened to vote against it and have the legislation fall through. The Likud, led by former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, demanded the bill cover 100% of the tuition, and not just two-thirds.

The Likud eventually agreed to accept the compromise proposal presented at the last minute by Defense Minister Benny Gantz, according to which the government will fund 75% of the tuition fee, as opposed to the originally proposed 60%.

2 View gallery Opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu ( Photo: Alex Kolomoisky )

"I’m not willing to allow politics to hurt the IDF," Gantz said. "I ask everyone, both coalition and opposition, to vote in favor of this proposal in coordination with the prime minister and foreign minister."

After the compromise was reached, Netanyahu tweeted: "After this fraudulent government proved that it depends on the [Islamist] Ra'am party, only then did Gantz admit his failure and agree to our demand to raise scholarships for IDF troops".