Report: Russia intends to arm Syria against Israeli strikes

Russia intends to curtail Israel's military operations in Syria by supplying the regime of President Bashar al-Assad with stronger air defenses, a report claimed on Saturday.

The anonymously sourced report by the London-based Asharq Al-Awsat cited a “well-informed” Russian official as saying that the Kremlin has “run out of patience” with Israeli air raids in Syria.

2 צפייה בגלריה Missile fire is seen over Daraa, Syria, May 10, 2018 ( Photo: Reuters )

Moreover, Moscow believes this move wouldn't encounter stiff opposition from the administration of President Joe Biden, as Russian officials have been given the impression that Washington doesn't approve of Israeli strikes either.

Since the Syrian civil war broke out in 2011, Israel has routinely carried out raids in Syria, mostly targeting government positions and allied Iranian and Lebanese Hezbollah forces and weapons convoys.

Israel rarely confirms strikes in Syria, however, the IDF has said it hit about 50 targets in the war-ravaged country last year, without providing details.

2 צפייה בגלריה Syrian President Bashar al-Assad meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in 2018 ( Photo: AP )

Israel has said it is trying to prevent its arch-foe Iran from entrenching in Syria, and thus gaining a permanent military foothold on its doorstep.

While Russian President Vladimir Putin had a close personal relationship with former premier Benjamin Netanyahu, Russia has routinely criticized Israeli strikes in Syria.

Russia, a key supporter of the Assad regime, has built a strong military presence in the country.



