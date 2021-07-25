Channels
ynetnews on Facebookynetnews on Twitter
Weather:
27C
A photo provided by the pro-regime Syrian Central Military Media, shows anti-aircraft fire rise into the sky as Israeli missiles hit air defense positions and other military bases around Damascus, Syria,
A photo provided by the pro-regime Syrian Central Military Media, shows anti-aircraft fire rise into the sky as alleged Israeli missiles hit air defense positions and other military bases around Damascus, Syria,
Photo: AP
Missile fire is seen over Daraa, Syria, May 10, 2018

Report: Russia intends to arm Syria against Israeli strikes

Russian source tells Arab paper decision stems from Kremlin's lack of 'patience' with Israeli air raids, moreover believing move would not encounter stiff opposition from U.S. President Joe Biden's administration

i24NEWS |
Published: 07.25.21, 09:03
Russia intends to curtail Israel's military operations in Syria by supplying the regime of President Bashar al-Assad with stronger air defenses, a report claimed on Saturday.
  • Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter

    • The anonymously sourced report by the London-based Asharq Al-Awsat cited a “well-informed” Russian official as saying that the Kremlin has “run out of patience” with Israeli air raids in Syria.
    2 צפייה בגלריה
    Missile fire is seen over Daraa, Syria, May 10, 2018     Missile fire is seen over Daraa, Syria, May 10, 2018
    Missile fire is seen over Daraa, Syria, May 10, 2018
    (Photo: Reuters)
    Moreover, Moscow believes this move wouldn't encounter stiff opposition from the administration of President Joe Biden, as Russian officials have been given the impression that Washington doesn't approve of Israeli strikes either.
    Since the Syrian civil war broke out in 2011, Israel has routinely carried out raids in Syria, mostly targeting government positions and allied Iranian and Lebanese Hezbollah forces and weapons convoys.
    Israel rarely confirms strikes in Syria, however, the IDF has said it hit about 50 targets in the war-ravaged country last year, without providing details.
    2 צפייה בגלריה
    ולדימיר פוטין פגישה עם נשיא סוריה בשאר אסד ב סוצ'י רוסיה    ולדימיר פוטין פגישה עם נשיא סוריה בשאר אסד ב סוצ'י רוסיה
    Syrian President Bashar al-Assad meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in 2018
    (Photo: AP)
    Israel has said it is trying to prevent its arch-foe Iran from entrenching in Syria, and thus gaining a permanent military foothold on its doorstep.
    While Russian President Vladimir Putin had a close personal relationship with former premier Benjamin Netanyahu, Russia has routinely criticized Israeli strikes in Syria.
    Russia, a key supporter of the Assad regime, has built a strong military presence in the country.

    Republished with permission from i24NEWS
    Talkbacks for this article 0