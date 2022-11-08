Religious MKs insists on laws to override Supreme Court

Incoming Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has expressed doubts about legislating an override clause, allowing the Knesset to void Supreme Court rulings, while the Haredi sector signaled that this is a condition for their support of the coalition.

Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter

The leader of the Hassidic Vizhnitz sect - Rabbi Yisroel Hager, one of the senior spiritual leaders of United Torah Judaism, summoned the party members on Monday night and ordered them not to enter the future government if the Likud fails to commit to passing the law.

2 View gallery Benjamin Netanyahu and Haredi MKs ( Photo: Alex Kolomoisky, Hadar Yoavian )

On Monday, the ultra-Orthodox council of sages, who provide politicians with their positions and power, met to agree on the matter.

The Haredi parties, who previously stayed out of the right bloc's attempts to circumvent the Supreme Court, are now pushing for this law in order to ensure that a list of political steps they intend to lead in the next coalition, will not be cancelled by the courts. At the top of this list is a new IDF draft law that defines the special status of Yeshiva students, contrary to the previous court's demand to promote equality in the collective security burden.

In meetings with the incoming prime minister with Bezalel Smotrich of the Religious Zionist Party and leaders of the United Torah Judaism party, Netanyahu said he intended to wait with coalition deals until the government is formed.

2 View gallery Knesset talks ( Photo: Amit Shavi, EPA )

Smotrich was seeking to advance the talks to include new policies on West Bank settlements as well as reforms in to the judicial system. The override clause would significantly ease such measures.