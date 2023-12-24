IDF general says military is searching for Hezbollah tunnels

Northern Command chief Ori Gordin provides first reference from an army official to the fear of Hezbollah tunnels in Lebanese territory near the northern border; the IDF is working to eliminate all threats emerging along that border, aiming to weaken Hezbollah's capabilities

Yair Kraus|
IDF Maj. Gen. Ori Gordin, the Northern Command chief, addressed the concerns of residents living on the northern border due to the threat of Hezbollah tunnels, following the exposure of Hamas' massive tunnel in the Gaza Strip.
Gordin said Sunday that Israel Defense Forces soldiers are "conducting searches to locate any terrorist infrastructure both above and below the ground. If a threat is identified, we will not keep it a secret from anyone."
IDF Major General Ori Gordin
During a tour of municipal authority heads in the northern border area, Gordin emphasized that defensive efforts are focused on "numerous endeavors to eliminate all threats emerging along the border," aiming to weaken Hezbollah's capabilities in preparation for any potential escalation. "We go step by step to remove the threat," he added.
Speaking at a meeting in Kibbutz Hanita in the western Galilee, adjacent to the border with Lebanon, Gordin told participants that he cannot predict when residents will be able to return home, but he assured them that the IDF is working toward achieving security. "We need to create a reality with actual security and a sense of security, where no enemy is threatening it. It will take a long time; I can't estimate how long," he explained.
"We draw conclusions as we proceed in this complex scenario, and we are also learning from what is happening in the south and other broader regions. You hear about developments in the Red Sea and Iraq. There are many pieces to this puzzle, and we are assembling them slowly but surely so that we can achieve our strong goals," he added.
