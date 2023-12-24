IDF general says military is searching for Hezbollah tunnels

IDF Maj. Gen. Ori Gordin, the Northern Command chief, addressed the concerns of residents living on the northern border due to the threat of Hezbollah tunnels, following the exposure of Hamas' massive tunnel in the Gaza Strip.

<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | TikTok >>

Read more:

Gordin said Sunday that Israel Defense Forces soldiers are "conducting searches to locate any terrorist infrastructure both above and below the ground. If a threat is identified, we will not keep it a secret from anyone."

1 View gallery IDF Major General Ori Gordin

During a tour of municipal authority heads in the northern border area, Gordin emphasized that defensive efforts are focused on "numerous endeavors to eliminate all threats emerging along the border," aiming to weaken Hezbollah's capabilities in preparation for any potential escalation. "We go step by step to remove the threat," he added.

Speaking at a meeting in Kibbutz Hanita in the western Galilee, adjacent to the border with Lebanon, Gordin told participants that he cannot predict when residents will be able to return home, but he assured them that the IDF is working toward achieving security. "We need to create a reality with actual security and a sense of security, where no enemy is threatening it. It will take a long time; I can't estimate how long," he explained.