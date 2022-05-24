Fire exchange breaks out between IDF troops and Palestinian gunmen in Jenin

The Israeli military said a shootout broke out Tuesday morning between IDF forces and Palestinian militants near the city of Jenin in the West Bank during an arrest raid.

The forces entered the village of Wadi Burkin a short time prior and were encircling a house to arrest a wanted terror suspect when the shootout began.

Smoke rising above Jenin following the shootout

No injuries were reported among the Israeli troops.

Prior to entering the village on the outskirts of the Jenin refugee camp, the troops sent drones into the camp, forcing the gunmen to remain awake and on alert throughout the night, believing the entry of IDF forces was imminent.

By the time the troops had entered the camp in the morning hours, the militants appeared to have been exhausted and unprepared.

Muhammad Tubassi, a terror suspect arrested by the IDF in Jenin

Sources in Jenin told Ynet the target of the arrest was Iyad Tubassi, a Palestinian Islamic Jihad operative, whose brother was killed in clashes with the IDF in 2013. Troops, however, only arrested his uncle, Muhammad Tubassi, outside the house.

In addition, IDF and Israel Border Police troops conducted a number of overnight raids in the West Bank to apprehend individuals suspected of terror activity and possessing illegal weapons, including the towns of Sawahera, Surif, Qarawat Bani Hassan and the city of Nablus.