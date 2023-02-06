Israel suspends demolition of Palestinian east Jerusalem buildings

Despite the pressure from National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, Israel decided Monday to postpone the demolition of East Jerusalem buildings amid international pressure.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu succumbed to pressure from the U.S. Embassy and European envoys to suspend the demolition.

The building houses some 100 Palestinians, from nine families, and the initial decision to demolish it was made in 2014 after it was constructed without a permit.

The High Court of justice ordered the demolition of the building, and over the years negotiations with the Jerusalem Municipality were conducted in an attempt to change the decision. The talks did not yield results and the stated deadline for self-demolition of the building passed on December 7.

Ben-Gvir who campaigned on his promises to fight illegal Palestinian construction said the demolition would take place. "It will happen. If not tomorrow, then the day after tomorrow, if not next week, then in two more weeks, but it will happen.”

Following the deadly attack in east Jerusalem in which 7 Israelis were killed, Ben-Gvir vowed to tackle the illegal construction in the eastern part of the city and demolish the buildings. However, compared to the same period last year the number of demolitions carried out, has not been significant.

"Buildings will be built only according to the law, even in east Jerusalem, and it is important that every Israeli citizen, no matter who he is, knows that there will be enforcement and no one will be allowed to violate the law," Ben-Gvir said.