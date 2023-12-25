IDF raids a lathe in Khan Younis used to make weapons and tunnels

IDF says forces eliminated dozens of terrorists and destroyed some 100 terror targets in the region, including Hamas command centers and structures used as hideouts by terrorists

Yoav Zitun|
Footage of the 4th Brigade lathe raid
(Video: IDF Spokesperson's Unit)

In footage released by the IDF on Monday, troops raided a lathe in Khan Younis that was used by Hamas to manufacture weapons and build tunnels.
The forces of the 4th Brigade also discovered a weapons cache in the facility, before destroying the entire compound.
IDF forces raid the lathe in Khan Younis
(Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit)
The soldiers of the 4th Brigade engaged in combat in the Khan Younis region, clearing spaces and establishing a practical operational foothold for the IDF in strategic areas.
In recent weeks several raids were executed during which dozens of terrorists were eliminated, and approximately 100 terror targets were destroyed, including Hamas command centers and structures used as hideouts by terrorists. Additionally, forces eliminated dozens of tunnel entry points and tunnel shafts used by Hamas.
Weapon caches found in the lathe
(Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit)
During the operation, the forces, alongside the IDF's special forces engineering unit Yahalom, dismantled a weapons factory and a concrete facility used for constructing tunnels.
"This is the weapons factory; now we are preparing it for demolition," said one of the soldiers, displaying the detonation system they set up, which was used to destroy the facility.
The troops also identified weapon caches and successfully destroyed them. "There are 60 81mm mortar shells, all with fuses and primers. We found various types of mortars, some of them demilitarized, and some of them functional," according to the troops.
