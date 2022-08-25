Residents evacuated as fire spreads in central Israel

A fire broke out on Thursday near Beit Shemesh outside Jerusalem, while residents in a neighboring community were told to evacuate for fear the flames could engulf their homes.
A second fire further to the south, in an open field near Kfar Menahem.
Emergency services said the first reports of the flames came at 3 PM, and that weather conditions were making it difficult to get the fire under control.
At least 20 firefighting teams were on the scene including some from Jerusalem, with six planes deployed to assist in the efforts. A special command center has been set up in the area.
A local resident and her 17-year old son said they had sprayed their home with water to prevent the flames from igniting it.
"If we had at our disposal proper fire hoses, we would be better able to prevent damage," the woman said. "My husband has been clearing the brush near our home but we were lucky that the wind turned," she said.
Hikers and cyclists were told to avoid the area and its popular trails.
The local Ikea branch was also evacuated and shoppers sent home after the still out of control fire continued to spread.
Last month, more than 10,000 dunams (2.500 acres) of open fields went up in flames in two fires on the Golan Heights, which authorities suspected were the result of arson. There too the flames began in two different locations.