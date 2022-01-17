IDF thwarts attempted stabbing attack at West Bank junction

Israeli troops on Monday thwarted an attempted stabbing attack at a junction in the West Bank, the military said.

The IDF Spokesperson's Unit said the alleged Palestinian assailant was shot dead while attempting to stab one of the soldiers stationed at Gush Etzion Junction.

IDF soldiers around the alleged Palestinian assailant, who was shot dead

The initial report from the IDF said, "an assailant arrived in a vehicle at the Gush Etzion Junction armed with a knife, he got out of the vehicle and attempted to stab an IDF soldier. The soldier fired towards the assailant and neutralized him."

The military said no IDF injuries were reported and the troops were pursuing the vehicle and the driver who took the alleged attacker to the location.

Head of the Gush Etzion Regional Council Shlomo Ne'eman called the attempted attack an effort "to harm Israel and it's settlements". He thanked the IDF soldiers who foiled the attack.

IDF soldiers at Gush Etzion Junction ( Photo: TPS, Yosef Mizrahi )

Following many attacks that took place recently, especially involving lone attackers, the army made a significant change in the defense of the intersection that became the focus of friction between Israelis and Palestinians, by building more secure posts and higher vantage points.

The incident follows last week's ramming attack in northern West bank near the settlement of Halamish , in which an accelerating vehicle struck a 19-year-old soldier and moderately wounded him.