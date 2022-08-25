Soldiers recorded beating Palestinians slam IDF chief for nighttime questioning

Four soldiers from Haredi IDF combat battalion Netzah Yehuda who were recorded beating two Palestinians slammed IDF Chief of Staff Lieutenant-General Aviv Kochavi after being taken for questioning by the military police Wednesday night, claiming the move constituted an abridgment of their rights.

The troops cried foul over the sudden nighttime interrogation and argued they should have been interrogated during the day when they are not tired.

The soldiers also argued that the "hasty" overnight inquiry into the incident, which they say took place two weeks prior, was "unreasonable" and came in response to media pressure following coverage of Kochavi's condemnation of the incident .

The IDF Spokesperson's Unit said in response that the military police inquiry was opened immediately upon receiving a report about the incident and that the investigation is "being conducted in accordance with the professional needs and protocols that apply to the investigating body."

On Wednesday, IDF chief Kochavi condemned the actions of the troops, saying, "this is a severe incident that is repugnant and directly contradicts the values of the IDF. The soldiers involved in the incident are not worthy of serving in a combat unit."

The incident apparently took place two weeks ago near a Palestinian village in the West Bank, north of Ramallah. The footage, however, began circulating on the TikTok social media app only a few days ago. The recording shows four soldiers from the Netzah Yehuda Battalion kicking and punching two Palestinians.