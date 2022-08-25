Channels
Image of Haredi Netzah Yehuda troops beating Palestinians

Soldiers recorded beating Palestinians slam IDF chief for nighttime questioning

Troops argue 'unreasonable' overnight inquiry constitutes an abridgment of their rights and they should have been interrogated during the day when they are not tired; IDF says inquiry conducted 'in accordance with professional needs and protocols that apply to investigating body'

Yoav Zitun |
Published: 08.25.22, 10:33
Four soldiers from Haredi IDF combat battalion Netzah Yehuda who were recorded beating two Palestinians slammed IDF Chief of Staff Lieutenant-General Aviv Kochavi after being taken for questioning by the military police Wednesday night, claiming the move constituted an abridgment of their rights.
    • The troops cried foul over the sudden nighttime interrogation and argued they should have been interrogated during the day when they are not tired.
    2 View gallery
    לוחמי כפיר תועדו תוקפים באלימות פלסטינים מערבית לרמאללה     לוחמי כפיר תועדו תוקפים באלימות פלסטינים מערבית לרמאללה
    Image of Haredi Netzah Yehuda troops beating Palestinians
    (Photo: Social media)
    The soldiers also argued that the "hasty" overnight inquiry into the incident, which they say took place two weeks prior, was "unreasonable" and came in response to media pressure following coverage of Kochavi's condemnation of the incident.
    The IDF Spokesperson's Unit said in response that the military police inquiry was opened immediately upon receiving a report about the incident and that the investigation is "being conducted in accordance with the professional needs and protocols that apply to the investigating body."
    On Wednesday, IDF chief Kochavi condemned the actions of the troops, saying, "this is a severe incident that is repugnant and directly contradicts the values of the IDF. The soldiers involved in the incident are not worthy of serving in a combat unit."
    2 View gallery
    כנס החינוך השנתי של המרכז לשלטון מקומי    כנס החינוך השנתי של המרכז לשלטון מקומי
    IDF Chief of Staff Lieutenant-General Aviv Kochavi
    (Photo: Yariv Katz)
    The incident apparently took place two weeks ago near a Palestinian village in the West Bank, north of Ramallah. The footage, however, began circulating on the TikTok social media app only a few days ago. The recording shows four soldiers from the Netzah Yehuda Battalion kicking and punching two Palestinians.
    According to the account of troops, they identified a Palestinian driving in the opposite direction of the traffic and without a license plate. The soldiers ordered the vehicle to stop, but the driver sped up toward them, while the other passenger attempted to flee on foot.
