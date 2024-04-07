UN chief calls for release of hostages on 6-month anniversary of Oct 7 attack

UN Secretary-General António Guterres marked six months since the Hamas-led October 7 attack, during which hundreds were taken hostage and over a thousand killed, with condemnation and call for an unconditional release of all the hostages.

"The 7th of October is a day of pain for Israel and the world. Nothing can justify the horror unleashed by Hamas," Guterres posted on X accompanying a video statement.

1 View gallery UN Secretary-General António Guterres ( Photo: REUTERS/Alaa Al-Sukhni )

"The United Nations and I personally mourn with Israelis for the 1,200 people, including many women and children, who were killed in cold blood," he said in the speech.

"I once again condemn the use of sexual violence, torture & kidnapping of civilians, and call for the unconditional release of all the hostages," the UN chief concluded.

The time has come after more than six months. Now, bring the wording you drafted as a binding decision to the UN Security Council, pursuant to your authority under Article 99, including the imposition of sanctions on the terrorist organization Hamas - just like on Al-Qaeda and… https://t.co/2R5gdusl1y — ישראל כ”ץ Israel Katz (@Israel_katz) April 7, 2024

Foreign Minister Israel Katz quickly commented on the social media posting, calling on Guterres to do more than just words and to act through the United Nations Security Council.

"The time has come after more than six months. Now, bring the wording you drafted as a binding decision to the UN Security Council, pursuant to your authority under Article 99, including the imposition of sanctions on the terrorist organization Hamas - just like on Al-Qaeda and ISIS," the foreign minister posted in response on X.